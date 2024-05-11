Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off semi-final clash at Norwich City.

Leeds United are now just a day away from kicking off their Championship play-off campaign as Daniel Farke’s side take one last swing at promotion. A third-placed finish has them well set to succeed in the post-season mini tournament but recent form has raised some serious concerns, with one win in six games dampening the mood in West Yorkshire.

Leeds face sixth-placed Norwich City in the semi-final, with the first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday before Thursday’s under-the-lights clash at Elland Road. Ahead of a massive week for Farke’s men, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Johnson contract

Ben Johnson looks set to leave West Ham United this summer despite the offer of a fresh contract. TEAMtalk reports that Johnson will snub offers from his current club in search of more regular football elsewhere.

The right-back has only started seven games for West Ham this season and at 24, is ready to make the move to become a regular first-team starter away from West Ham. The Hammers do not want to lose the defender and will table a last-ditch offer, although it does not look like being signed.

Leeds are among a number of teams keeping a close eye on the situation, having been interested in taking Johnson on loan in January. But any attempts to sign the defender will see them face competition from several clubs including Everton, Wolves and Southampton.

Llorente clause

Diego Llorente will reportedly join Roma permanently this summer after activating a clause in his loan deal. Italian outlet Il Messaggero reports that the 30-year-old will now leave Leeds for just €5million (£4.29m) after playing in 50 per cent of his team’s games this season.

Llorente initially joined Roma on loan in January 2023 and after a mixed first few months, has grown into a regular starter as his side fight for European football. The Spanish international’s fortunes have improved since the mid-season arrival of Daniele De Rossi as manager and it seems as though the Serie A side are keen to keep hold of their on loan man.