Leeds United are back at Elland Road on Saturday as they host West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in a Championship derby. The sides last met on March 7, 2020 in a game that is remembered for Luke Ayling’s stunning volley as the Whites secured a 2-0 win. It was the final game in front of supporters that season as the Covid-19 pandemic saw the campaign paused before it resumed in front of empty stadiums. Leeds went on to secure promotion and the Championship title.

Daniel Farke’s side will be keen to bounce back after a frustrating 1-0 loss to Stoke City in midweek while the Terriers come into the game after losing 4-0 at home to Cardiff City. Ahead of the fixture, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds, with the transfer window just over two months away.

Brentford ‘considering’ O’Riley bid

Premier League outfit Brentford are ‘considering’ a January bid for Celtic star Matt O’Riley, per a report from TEAMtalk. The midfielder has been a stand-out player for the Glasgow club since moving to Scotland in January 2022. He was strongly linked with Leeds during the summer but remained at Celtic and penned a new long-term deal in September, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Celtic were said to have rejected a £10m bid from the Whites in the summer, with Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers addressing Leeds’ interest last month. He said: “I didn’t think we could afford to lose another starter and the club were very supportive on that. They were great. We had obviously lost Carl Starfelt and lost Jota, and we knew Cameron Carter-Vickers was going to be out for a while.

“I didn’t feel we could lose another one. But of course, that’s all on the player as well. If the player really wants to move, then I’m also a believer that if he doesn’t want to be here then don’t be here. Matt knows that I’m investing in him to help him become better. He still knows he’s got a bit to improve. And hopefully this part of the season is confirmation for him that I can still improve him. Certainly his value will increase in 12 months’ time.”

O’Riley has scored six goals in nine league games for Celtic this term, with Rodgers’ side seven points clear of rivals Rangers already. He has played 85 times for the Hoops, scoring 14 goals and providing 20 assists. His most recent assist came in the midweek Champions League draw against Atletico Madrid.

‘Amazing’ Phillips told to ‘get out’ of Man City

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman has told Leeds promotion hero Kalvin Phillips to ‘get out’ of Manchester City this January in order to secure himself a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad. Phillips’ £42m move from Elland Road to Manchester has not worked out for the midfielder, who has been constantly kept on the fringes by City boss Pep Guardiola. He has been linked with the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

“You have to play for your club if you’re going to play for your country,” McManaman told Betfred. “If Manchester City get three injuries, Kalvin gets in the team and plays continuously between now and the end of the season, then of course he can start for England at Euro 2024, but he needs to guarantee game time for himself.