Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton’s Championship rivals placed under EFL embargo
Breaking news this evening from the Championship
One of Leeds United's Championship rivals have been placed under an EFL embargo. It has been a torrid 2023/24 campaign for Sheffield Wednesday and things are now much worse.
Wednesday won promotion to the second tier thanks to a dramatic play-off win v Barnsley in May, with Josh Windass scoring the winner in extra time. However, with owner Dejphon Chansiri causing headlines aplenty, the club's feel-good factor has disappeared - and now the news is even more rough.
That's because per The Star, it was confirmed on the embargo page of the EFL’s website on Friday night that the Owls are now under a registration embargo because of ‘amounts due to HMRC’. This means that they will not be able to add any more players to their squad until it is lifted.
The page also refers to regulation 17.3, which reads as follows: Consequences of a Default Event - Without prejudice to the general position (pursuant to Regulation 44.4) that all registrations must be approved by The League, a Club which is subject to a Default Event shall be subject to a registration embargo such that it shall not be permitted to register any Player with that Club without the prior written consent of The League for the period that the Club is subject to a Default Event.
