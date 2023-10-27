Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton’s Championship rivals placed under EFL embargo

Breaking news this evening from the Championship

Paul Clarke
By Paul Clarke
Published 27th Oct 2023, 20:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of Leeds United's Championship rivals have been placed under an EFL embargo. It has been a torrid 2023/24 campaign for Sheffield Wednesday and things are now much worse.

Wednesday won promotion to the second tier thanks to a dramatic play-off win v Barnsley in May, with Josh Windass scoring the winner in extra time. However, with owner Dejphon Chansiri causing headlines aplenty, the club's feel-good factor has disappeared - and now the news is even more rough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That's because per The Star, it was confirmed on the embargo page of the EFL’s website on Friday night that the Owls are now under a registration embargo because of ‘amounts due to HMRC’. This means that they will not be able to add any more players to their squad until it is lifted.

Most Popular

The page also refers to regulation 17.3, which reads as follows: Consequences of a Default Event - Without prejudice to the general position (pursuant to Regulation 44.4) that all registrations must be approved by The League, a Club which is subject to a Default Event shall be subject to a registration embargo such that it shall not be permitted to register any Player with that Club without the prior written consent of The League for the period that the Club is subject to a Default Event.

Follow The Star's coverage for the latest on this matter.

Related topics:Dejphon ChansiriSheffield Wednesday