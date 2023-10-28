Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TimberJacks Axe Throwing Leeds offers a unique way to spend an evening with your friends and family.

Axe throwing, while not the most common sport, can be fun for all ages and TimberJacks has had visitors from the age of eight to 96 come and take part.

Richard Whitaker, the manager of TimberJacks Axe Throwing Leeds, reassured us that it was very safe, showed us the ropes and told us a bit more about the business’s origins.