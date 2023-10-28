Leeds news you can trust since 1890
We tried axe throwing at Timber Jacks in Leeds and it isn’t as easy as it looks

Don’t try this at home.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
TimberJacks Axe Throwing Leeds offers a unique way to spend an evening with your friends and family.

Axe throwing, while not the most common sport, can be fun for all ages and TimberJacks has had visitors from the age of eight to 96 come and take part.

Richard Whitaker, the manager of TimberJacks Axe Throwing Leeds, reassured us that it was very safe, showed us the ropes and told us a bit more about the business’s origins.

Watch Richard show us the ropes as we try Axe Throwing for the first time at TimberJacks in Leeds.

