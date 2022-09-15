Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is not forgetting his Yorkshire roots any time soon.

Phillips was born and bred in Leeds, becoming a favourite for the Whites during his eight-year senior career at Elland Road.

Injury has limited his participation for City so far, with the England international only managing to make one league appearance.

But he is cheering on his new teammates from the sidelines, and he is already pushing the Yorkshire agenda.

On Wednesday night, City came from behind to defeat Borussia Dortmund thanks to goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland, with the latter scoring a superb winner against his former club late on.

After those goals, Phillips took to Instagram to post a Yorkshire-related message.

He tweeted: “Yorkshire boys coming through with the goals @JohnStonesOfficial @ErlingHaaland. Unreal comeback @ManCity.”

Of course, Haaland considers himself Norwegian, representing the Norway national team after moving to the Scandinavian country at the age of three.

But he was born in Leeds while his father, Alfie Haaland, was playing for the Whites.

Phillips’ post on Instagram

It would have been quite something if Haaland wound up playing for England, but spending almost all of his life in Norway, it’s no surprise he decided to play for the country his father also represented.

Stones’ nationality is straight forward, born in Barnsley and growing up in the local village Thurlstone.

He has gone on to play for three England youth teams before graduating to the first team in 2014, making 58 senior appearances since.

Stones started his career at local club Barnsley, but he was snatched up by Everton just two years into his senior career with the Tykes.