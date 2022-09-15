Leeds United U21s v Southampton predicted line-up as Michael Skubala eyes six changes and debut
Leeds United Under 21s will take the spotlight on Friday at Elland Road ahead of another weekend without senior Whites action.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to the postponement of Monday night’s Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest and the policing operation required for Her Majesty’s state funeral has forced the calling off of Sunday’s visit to Old Trafford.
Beyond this weekend lies a two-week international break, giving Leeds a 29-day break in total from competitive fixtures.
With no top flight action scheduled until October 2, when Leeds face Aston Villa, Jesse Marsch is using Friday’s Premier League 2 second tier clash with Southampton to give a quartet of senior players some much needed minutes.
Ex-Whites defender Tony Dorigo believes the 21s game or any behind-closed-doors friendlies Leeds can muster will be vital to keep players sharp.
"I think what is important is somehow getting that high intensity 90 minutes or 75 minutes into the boys' legs as often as you can,” he said.
“Whether it's behind closed doors friendlies or games amongst themselves or even the Under 21s fixtures, something will have to be done.
“You can't just keep training because mentally that's tough. Physically, there's nothing quite like a game, and obviously it won't be exactly the same but it's the best you're going to get in the circumstances.”
Leeds are hopeful of a bumper crowd on Friday night, with 9,000 tickets sold already.
The 21s will be back in action on Tuesday night in EFL Trophy action at Crewe Alexandra’s Mornflake Stadium and then host Stoke City Under 21s in the league on Friday September 30, at York Council’s LNER Stadium.