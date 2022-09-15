The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to the postponement of Monday night’s Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest and the policing operation required for Her Majesty’s state funeral has forced the calling off of Sunday’s visit to Old Trafford.

Beyond this weekend lies a two-week international break, giving Leeds a 29-day break in total from competitive fixtures.

With no top flight action scheduled until October 2, when Leeds face Aston Villa, Jesse Marsch is using Friday’s Premier League 2 second tier clash with Southampton to give a quartet of senior players some much needed minutes.

Ex-Whites defender Tony Dorigo believes the 21s game or any behind-closed-doors friendlies Leeds can muster will be vital to keep players sharp.

"I think what is important is somehow getting that high intensity 90 minutes or 75 minutes into the boys' legs as often as you can,” he said.

“Whether it's behind closed doors friendlies or games amongst themselves or even the Under 21s fixtures, something will have to be done.

“You can't just keep training because mentally that's tough. Physically, there's nothing quite like a game, and obviously it won't be exactly the same but it's the best you're going to get in the circumstances.”

Leeds are hopeful of a bumper crowd on Friday night, with 9,000 tickets sold already.

The 21s will be back in action on Tuesday night in EFL Trophy action at Crewe Alexandra’s Mornflake Stadium and then host Stoke City Under 21s in the league on Friday September 30, at York Council’s LNER Stadium.

1. Kristoffer Klaesson The Norwegian is yet to play at all this season and Marsch may see this fixture as more vital for him, given the early-season niggle, than Harry Christy, who has done very well so far in the 21s this season. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Luke Ayling The right-back played his first competitive minutes since last season's knee surgery in the second half at Brentford. He will be involved for the 21s, although his minutes along with those of his senior peers, will be managed. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Junior Firpo The left-back played against Blackpool in pre-season, picked up an injury and hasn't been seen since. This will be his first run out since the summer so it feels unlikely that he lasts the full 90 minutes. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Jeremiah Mullen The centre-half has impressed with his Under 21s appearances so far this season. He turned 18 in the summer so is still raw, but a run-out next to club captain and veteran Liam Cooper will be a helpful experience when it comes to his development. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales