It’s an uncertain time at Leeds United with Jesse Marsch under pressure after a run of four defeats and eight games without a win. Things never get any easier in the Premier League and the Whites now face a difficult trip to Anfield to face Liverpool at the weekend, although Jurgen Klopp’s side have had their own troubles this season.

The key to turning their current poor form around could come in the January transfer window, which may still be just over two months away from opening, but the winter break for the FIFA World Cup means there are only five league matches for the Yorkshire club between now and then. The recruitment staff from Elland Road reportedly seem to be getting about that the moment and were apparently spotted at a UEFA Champions League fixture last night.

Per The Scotsman, scouts from Leeds were reportedly seen at Celtic Park last night where the Scottish champions drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in their latest group stage fixture. The Scottish national publication claims that they have information that officials from the Yorkshire club were in attendance but it’s unclear who they were there to watch. The report links both Mykhaylo Mudryk and Matt O’Riley.

"It was certainly a better night for Sikan’s fellow 21-year-old Mykhailo Mudryk, who lit up the game with a fine individual goal and generally looked a class above everyone else on the pitch. Our mole tells us that Leeds United scouts attended the game last night.