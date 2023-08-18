The Whites are still hoping to add to their squad with two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window.

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes his old club should make a move for Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams.

The 22-year-old has reportedly been told he has no future at Old Trafford despite putting in a number of promising performances during the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign. That was not enough to earn Williams a place in Erik ten Hag’s matchday squad for Monday night’s 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers and it now seems increasingly likely he will leave the club before the transfer window comes to a close early next month.

There was speculation suggesting Whites manager Daniel Farke was preparing a move to take Williams to Elland Road just under two years since the duo worked together during the latter’s loan spell at Norwich City.

Palmer believes the news Williams has been made available has ‘come at the right time’ for both Leeds and the player and has suggested it is an opportunity for the England Under-21 defender to get regular first-team football.

He told Football League World: “Brandon Williams, the Manchester United defender has been told by Ten Hag that he can leave the club. Leeds United were interested in him before this news has come out, this is great news for them whether they can get him on a loan or permanent move. I think he has a year left on his contract, but with (Liam) Cooper sidelined, this may have come at the right time for both Leeds and Brandon.

“He needs to play regular football and this will be an opportunity. And of course he knows the Leeds manager well as Farke took him on loan at Norwich when he was manager before in the Premier League.”

Whites target given transfer advice amid Celtic link

Leeds transfer target Ryan Fraser has been told what he must do this summer as his time on Tyneside looks set to end.

The Whites have been linked with a move for Fraser after he was frozen out at St James Park but it is Scottish Premiership giants Celtic that are said to be leading the race to sign the 25-times capped Scotland international.

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has urged the winger to make ‘a very wise club’ and snub interest from elsewhere to return north of the border with his old club.