All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of the third game of the Whites’ Championship campaign.

Leeds United are now just 24 hours or so away from their second game of the season, taking on West Brom on Friday night.

Daniel Farke’s men are still looking for their first league win of the season after picking up just one point from their first two Championship outings. In the meantime, transfer rumours continue to surround Elland Road, with a number of key players still being linked with an exit, while Farke is still likely to want more incomings.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road:

Brownhill interest

Leeds are being linked with a move for Burnley star Josh Brownhill.

According to TEAMtalk, Brownhill failed to agree a new contract with the Clarets, and interest has ramped up, with Wolves said to be the most likely candidates. But the report adds: “They are not Brownhill’s only admirers. We also understand that Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough are also keen.

Brownhill is said to be ‘increasingly likely’ to move on ahead of the deadline, but a stay hasn’t been ruled out just yet.

Adams latest

Leeds United’s position on Tyler Adams is unchanged, despite reports of Bournemouth’s belief they triggered his release clause.

The American midfielder trained at Thorp Arch on Wednesday and again on Thursday morning as he continues to work his way back towards full fitness. A hamstring injury that required surgery and a subsequent setback have kept Adams out of action since March 11 and Daniel Farke‘s latest update suggested a return in September following the international break.

Adams is among those to have gone into the summer transfer window with a relegation clause in his contract, permitting him to leave on a permanent deal if a bid of around £20m was made.

Chelsea were the first to activate the clause and that move appeared set to complete until a change of heart at Stamford Bridge as they prioritised other midfield additions. News of Bournemouth‘s intention to try and take the US Men’s National Team captain from Elland Road came earlier this week but there has been no sign of any progression for a deal.

The YEP understands Adams’ clause has now expired, along with the one in Luis Sinisterra’s contract, and Leeds’ stance is clear - both remain their players.

Fine handed out

An independent regulatory commission has issued a £150,000 fine to Leeds United and imposed an action plan after an FA charge over homophobic chanting at Elland Road.

The charge arose from an incident during the game against Brighton and Hove Albion back in March and Leeds say they have accepted the fine.

An FA spokesperson said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an action plan and £150,000 fine on Leeds United for misconduct in relation to crowd control that took place during the 20th minute of their game against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday 11 March.