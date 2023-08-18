Is Leeds United v West Brom on TV? Channel, streaming details and early team news

Leeds United are back in action this evening as they welcome West Brom to Elland Road in their third Championship outing of the season.

It has not been an ideal start for the Whites, who lost to Birmingham City with a late penalty last weekend after coming from 2-0 down to draw with Cardiff City on the opening day of the season.

Daniel Farke is facing plenty of off-field dilemmas with a number of players still linked with moves away from Elland Road following the club’s relegation. Tonight’s game will see the return of Carlos Corberan to Elland Road. The Spaniard worked in Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff and was the clubs’ Under-23s head coach before he left to take on the head coach role at Huddersfield Town.

A win this evening would provide a much-needed morale boost for fans who have waited months to see their side win a league game. For those not attending the game, here’s how to keep up with the action from home.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the fixture will be broadcast in the UK. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the action, which kicks off at 8pm with pre-match build-up starting from 7pm.

Is there a stream?

SkyGo will stream the action for Sky Sports customers, just sign in with your SkyGo login on your relevant phone, tablet, laptop or console to be able to take in the action.

There is also streaming available on NOW TV for non-Sky Sports subscribers. A day membership for all of Sky Sports channels is available for £11.98 which gives access to 24 hours of Sky Sports. A month membership is also available for £26 to new customers. It usually costs £34.99 a month but an offer is available for £26 a month for 12 months which can still be cancelled at anytime. For more information click HERE to visit NOW TV’s website.

Are there any tickets left?

The fixture has sold out with just hospitality packages remaining available. More information can be found on the Leeds United website HERE.

Team news

Leeds United: Leo Hjelde will miss the game with a concussion but the club’s injury list is not as lengthy with Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh, Joe Rodon and Georginio Rutter expected to be available. Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Tyler Adams, Crysencio Summerville and Mateo Joseph are not due to return to fitness until next month while Liam Cooper is likely to be out until October.

Sonny Perkins is a doubt after missing an Under-21s fixture with illness last week while Stuart Dallas remains out after suffering a leg break at the end of April 2022. Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto remain doubts with the pair both seeking moves away from Elland Road.