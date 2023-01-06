Jesse Marsch reveals injury latest on Leeds United 16-year-old talent Archie Gray

Gray, who is currently suffering from an illness, was predicted to play for the first team this season when he impressed during pre-season. The 16-year-old was part of Premier League squads last season and went to Australia with Marsch’s seniors on a pre-season tour.

But a fractured toe he sustained in a collision with a door at his home and a subsequent ankle problem ruled him out of pre-World Cup action and he is yet to return.

“He’s currently ill, I was told he had a really high fever today so he’s not here,” said Marsch.

His injury – we feel like we’ve been very cautious because it’s the kind of injury at his age that if we aggravate it more it can cause problems down the line, so we’re being cautious and I think the steps we’ve taken have put him in a good place so he’s close to accelerating now and getting back on the pitch."

Although he’s not back in training yet, Gray is closing in on a return to football according to Marsch. But the club will continue to tread carefully given his tender years and a precocious talent they hope to nurture into Premier League material.

“Obviously no one is more frustrated than Archie, but he’s young,” said the head coach.

"We have to be patient with him, we like him a lot, we like his mentality, we just have to make sure we’re addressing his physical needs in the right way.”

TAKING CARE - Leeds United are being patient with Archie Gray as he battles to overcome an ankle injury. The 16-year-old is also currently battling illness. Pic: Getty

Gray is one of a number of players who won’t be available for Sunday’s FA Cup third round clash at Cardiff City. Marsch will be without Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw and Patrick Bamford, although the latter returned to training on Friday and both Forshaw and Sinisterra could follow in his footsteps next week.

