Former Leeds United player told he was 'too fat' before abrupt exit

Leeds United had the goalkeeper on two separate occasions

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has revealed he was told he was ‘too fat’ by a member of Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching team. The stopper ended up leaving Elland Road shortly after the Argentinian took over back in 2018.

He first joined the Whites in 2011 and played 38 games before moving to Bolton Wanderers. The stopper re-joined the club back in 2017 and featured on nine occasions before heading out the exit door.

Lonergan, who is now 41-years-old, has opened up about his Leeds departure on the ‘I Had Trials Once’ podcast: “The summer Bielsa came in, as soon as his name got mentioned, I got a message off the director of football, Victor Orta, who’s actually a top guy. ‘Oh, we need a chat’. I’m thinking ‘right, he doesn’t want you’, thinking ‘I’ll see how it goes’.

“First day I got in, sat down with my breakfast, got some butter for my toast, went to have my coffee, someone took my plate off me. [I said] ‘what are you doing?’. [They said] ‘you can’t have butter, you’re too fat’.

“I never spoke a word to the manager or nothing. Never met him, but one of his people took it off us. About three days later, I got paid up. It worked out well.”

As well as Leeds, Lonergan has also played for the likes of Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham, Wolves, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Stoke City, West Brom and Everton in the past. He has made 402 appearances in his career to date.

He joined Wigan Athletic as a player-coach this past summer after leaving Goodison Park as a free agent after his deal expired. He said at the time: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. Shaun Maloney didn’t need to convince me because of the things I heard about him as a manager and a person. I’d never come across the Gaffer before, but from the first meeting, I felt a really good vibe and he was someone I wanted to work with.

“This is my first coaching role. I’ve done a lot of qualifications and feel like I know a lot about goalkeeping, but to be a First Team Goalkeeper Coach at this age is incredible and the Gaffer has shown massive faith.

“Two top young goalkeepers are coming through, and to have that group as a starting group for myself personally is fantastic. I want them to kick on, and help them improve on a daily basis."

Meanwhile, the Latics’ manager Shaun Maloney was pleased to bring in someone with his experience and added: “I am delighted to welcome Andy Lonergan as our new Player-Coach. He is a brilliant character and moves into an exciting new role following his departure from Everton. Andy has a wealth of knowledge to give our young goalkeepers and will be a huge asset to our Football Club. I am really looking forward to working with him, and seeing how Sam Tickle and Tom Watson continue to develop under his guidance."