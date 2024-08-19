Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One player linked with Leeds United this summer is set for a transfer but it will not be to Elland Road

Leicester City have had a bid of around £20m accepted by Tottenham Hotspur for reported Leeds United target Oliver Skipp, according to reports. The 23-year-old came through the academy at Spurs and had been linked with a move to Elland Road earlier in the summer.

It was reported by football.london at the end of June that Daniel Farke was ‘keen’ for a reunion with Skipp, having worked with the midfielder during his time at Norwich City. Skipp spent the 2020-21 season on loan at the Canaries as Farke guided the club back into the Premier League.

However, there will be no repeat of that relationship at Leeds after BBC Sport reported Spurs had accepted a bid of around £20m from the Foxes with Skipp set to undergo a medical on Monday ahead of the Premier League meeting between the clubs. Skipp has made 106 appearances for Tottenham’s first XI while he played 47 times for Norwich during his loan spell with the club.

Leeds are still in the market for a new defensive midfielder, having sold Archie Gray to Tottenham for around £40m while Glen Kamara has also departed this summer after joining French club Stade Rennais for a deal worth around £8m.

Speaking about transfer targets, manager Daniel Farke said last week: "We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi [Rutter] a second offensive player. They need the full package in all areas. You are not a top player unless you deliver goals and assists. They have to fit personality and mentality and be affordable. It's not easy to attract this quality.”

Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell have all joined the Whites this summer but more reinforcements are needed after big-money departures. Along with Gray’s move to Spurs and Kamara’s move to Rennes, Crysencio Summerville has signed for West Ham United while the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente have moved on.