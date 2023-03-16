News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
24 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
4 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Former Leeds United managerial target reveals ‘interesting story’ behind rejection decision

A former Leeds United managerial target has revealed why he rejected the club during Massimo Celino’s reign.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:36 GMT- 2 min read

Former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed how he once rejected the opportunity to take over at Leeds United.

The Whites have gone through their fair share of managers in recent years, Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch the most recent bosses to have the sack. But the turnover is not as heavy as it was under former owner Massimo Celino. Celino tore through managers, and particularly during the 2014/15 season, with David Hockaday, Darko Milanic and Uwe Rosler all getting a crack at it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the following season, Rosler was sacked in late October, and Steve Evans was handed the job. The former Rotherham United boss lasted until the end of the season, with Garry Monk taking over from there. Though, at some point during 2016, it seems Leeds were rejected by former MK Dons boss Robinson.

“The Leeds one was an interesting story,” Robinson recalled on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast. “I met them on the Friday, I didn’t sleep on the Friday or the Saturday. So I was like ‘I don’t feel right.’ Leeds weren’t the Leeds of today, and I arranged a meeting and got a phone call and the conversation has gotten a bit erratic, unstable, and I just thought ‘nah, this is not me.’

“And I told them. It wasn’t the right time, I’d just been relegated a few days before with one of the lowest budgets in Championship history, and I felt so guilty for that, and I got sacked two months later.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robinson went on to join Charlton Athletic following his sacking at MK Dons, lasting around two years at The Valley. He then linked up with Oxford United, where he would spend five years before being sacked in February of this year. Oxford are currently just three points above the relegation zone in League One.

Karl RobinsonOxford UnitedMarcelo BielsaRotherham UnitedMK DonsSteve Evans