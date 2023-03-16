Former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed how he once rejected the opportunity to take over at Leeds United.

The Whites have gone through their fair share of managers in recent years, Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch the most recent bosses to have the sack. But the turnover is not as heavy as it was under former owner Massimo Celino. Celino tore through managers, and particularly during the 2014/15 season, with David Hockaday, Darko Milanic and Uwe Rosler all getting a crack at it.

During the following season, Rosler was sacked in late October, and Steve Evans was handed the job. The former Rotherham United boss lasted until the end of the season, with Garry Monk taking over from there. Though, at some point during 2016, it seems Leeds were rejected by former MK Dons boss Robinson.

“The Leeds one was an interesting story,” Robinson recalled on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast. “I met them on the Friday, I didn’t sleep on the Friday or the Saturday. So I was like ‘I don’t feel right.’ Leeds weren’t the Leeds of today, and I arranged a meeting and got a phone call and the conversation has gotten a bit erratic, unstable, and I just thought ‘nah, this is not me.’

“And I told them. It wasn’t the right time, I’d just been relegated a few days before with one of the lowest budgets in Championship history, and I felt so guilty for that, and I got sacked two months later.”

