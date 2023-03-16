The way we did it is something as I try to explain after the game: for me the players deserve all the credit because they did it really well. I know in some moments when we were losing, some people were thinking ‘we need to press higher’ but I know what happen when you press man-to-man [vs Brighton]. For me what’s important is to follow the plan until the end. And then that’s the reason because I believe in these players. We think we’re going to do what’s better for the team. We only got a point, I know. For the next game, we have another plan, maybe we can be more aggressive, maybe we can recover more balls in the opposition half. I like to see my players [doing that] but we need that balance. It’s what we’re working on day in day out.