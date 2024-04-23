Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nigel Martyn insists Leeds United must win both of their remaining games to stand a chance of achieving automatic promotion in one of the most exciting Championship campaigns in recent memory.

Leeds found their feet again in the race with a dramatic 4-3 win at Middlesbrough on Monday evening, Crysencio Summerville’s brace bookending goals from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto. A late Emmanuel Latte Lath header made it nervy but Daniel Farke’s men held out to take all three points and go second.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town both have a game in hand, however, and with so few matches remaining there is little room for error. Leeds are at QPR on Friday before hosting Southampton on the final day and Martyn believes maximum points are needed.

"It seems to deliver every year, doesn’t it? The teams that come down will always be at the top end of the table and will always be strong,” Martyn told BBC Radio 5 Live. “There are other sides that get a good team together and challenge every year and Ipswich are doing that fantastically well this year.

“Looking at Leeds, they have to win their two remaining games I think to get automatics and that six points means Leicester have to win two of their three games. For the title to make it more exciting, I think a Southampton win would be good tonight. Leicester have got two more games that are winnable, so I think it is down to Leeds and to Ipswich to win their remaining games and if they can both do that, I think Ipswich go up so the pressure is on and there are some tough games still to be played."

After a period in which none of the automatic promotion candidates were able to take control, Leicester took a huge step by going top with Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Brom. Enzo Maresca’s side host Southampton this evening and victory would put them within touching distance of a Premier League return.

Leeds fans will be watching on with bated breath and there is debate as to what result would favour those in West Yorkshire. But Farke’s men might be looking more at Ipswich as the ones to pip to a top-two finish, given they could pull four points clear of the Tractor Boys with victory over QPR.

Ipswich will have two games in hand by then but trips to Hull City and Coventry are no walkover, with both just about fighting for a play-off place. But chances could be slim by the time they welcome Kieran McKenna’s side to their respective grounds and Martyn believes that could benefit the top-two hopefuls.

"I think Leicester are in the box seat,” the former Whites goalkeeper added. “I think a positive result tonight and it is pretty much done for them. I would say Leicester are favourites. That would leave one more game to win, they go away to Preston which could be tricky, but then they’ve got a home game against Blackburn which I think is the last game of the season. They only need two wins, so if they can get one tonight, that seals it for them I think.

