Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Middlesbrough as pair score 9/10, two 8s but one 5

Leeds United moved back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Middlesbrough – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 22:29 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 22:38 BST

As part of a rollercoaster first half, Boro went ahead after just seven minutes through Isaiah Jones who tapped home into an empty net after Emmanuel Latte Lath had been played in and clashed with Illan Meslier.

Leeds, though, were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute as Anfernee Dijksteel took down Georginio Rutter on the edge of the box and an ice-cool Crysencio Summerville stepped up to convert a fine spot kick into the bottom left corner. Just five minutes later, Daniel Farke’s Whites found themselves ahead through Patrick Bamford who stormed into the Boro box through a sleeping defence to convert a Junior Firpo cross from the left flank.

Boro produced a strong response and the hosts drew level on the half-hour mark through Latte Lath who received the ball on the edge of the box and worked space before unleashing a fierce drive that Meslier was unable to stop. An incredible first half then took another twist in the 40th minute as Leeds went back ahead through Willy Gnonto who was played in by Summerville and blasted home a powerful finish.

Leeds finally opened up clear daylight just after the hour mark through Summerville who was played in by Rutter and then cut into the box in trademark fashion before producing a beautiful curled finish into the far right corner.

Middlesbrough, though, then set up a grandstand finale as Latte Lath got in behind the Whites defence and flicked home a header with three minutes left yet Leeds held firm for a huge three points.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a thrilling night at the Riverside.

5 - Unable to get his hands on the ball when rushing out for the first, deceived by Lath's shot from distance for the second and caught in no man's land for the third. A bit flappy.

1. Illan Meslier

5 - Unable to get his hands on the ball when rushing out for the first, deceived by Lath's shot from distance for the second and caught in no man's land for the third. A bit flappy. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
7 - Solid in the air, winning a lot of aerial duels. Caught chasing a couple of times but put in some big tackles. Unable to get forward much.

2. Sam Byram

7 - Solid in the air, winning a lot of aerial duels. Caught chasing a couple of times but put in some big tackles. Unable to get forward much. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
8 - Big headers, good recovery runs a couple of times, marshalled the defence and dug in.

3. Joe Rodon

8 - Big headers, good recovery runs a couple of times, marshalled the defence and dug in. Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales
7 - Jumped out to block a pass he didn't reach ahead of the first goal and couldn't stop Lath's strike for their second. But there was lots of important stuff.

4. Ethan Ampadu

7 - Jumped out to block a pass he didn't reach ahead of the first goal and couldn't stop Lath's strike for their second. But there was lots of important stuff. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
8 - A beautiful cross for Bamford's goal and a decisive burst through the middle to set up Summerville's second. Did pretty well defensively too.

5. Junior Firpo

8 - A beautiful cross for Bamford's goal and a decisive burst through the middle to set up Summerville's second. Did pretty well defensively too. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
6 - Couldn't get control of the game in the first half. A couple of tidy interventions. Second half was about sitting in.

6. Ilia Gruev

6 - Couldn't get control of the game in the first half. A couple of tidy interventions. Second half was about sitting in. Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Graham SmythMiddlesbroughPatrick BamfordIllan Meslier

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.