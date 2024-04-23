Daniel Farke’s side headed for Monday night’s clash at Middlesbrough having taken just one point from their last three games but knowing that victory would send them back second, albeit having played a game more than key promotion rivals Ipswich Town.

The contest at the Riverside served up a seven-goal thriller in which Leeds held firm for a 4-3 victory that allowed them to leapfrog Ipswich who have now dropped to third, one point behind the Whites. Ipswich now have a game in hand but Leeds know that victory at Friday night’s hosts Queens Park Rangers would take them four points ahead of Ipswich who do not play until Saturday night at Hull City.

That fixture will present what will be the first of two games in hand after Leeds have played QPR, the Tractor Boys also away at Coventry City next Tuesday night. But first comes another huge game in the automatic promotion race this evening when fourth-placed Southampton visit Leicester City. Monday night’s win left Leeds just one point behind the Foxes but tonight’s contest represents a Leicester game in hand.