Former Leeds United loanee defends Marcelo Bielsa methods, Whites interested in Chelsea midfielder

Former Leeds United loanee defend Marcelo Bielsa methods

Eddie Nketiah insists that Marcelo Bielsa's tough training methods help players to develop their game.

The Arsenal striker spent five months on loan at Elland Road during the Whites' promotion season in 2019.

Last week, Jesse Marsch told talkSPORT that his predecessor's 'overtraining' had taken its toll, mentally and physically, on Leeds players.

But training under Bielsa had huge benefits, despite its challenges, according to Nketiah.

"I won't lie, training was hard," Nketiah said.

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt.

"I was like, 'wow' - and that's probably the first time I really felt like I've been pulled out of my comfort zone, almost every day coming in feeling like I need to rest so I could be ready again.

"Obviously, it's difficult, you see that you get a lot of injuries, because over time to sustain that intensity whilst playing like that in games is just difficult.

"But in terms of development point of view, it does help a lot."

Everton boss Frank Lampard. Pic: Jan Kruger.

Frank Lampard denies relegation claim

Frank Lampard has hit back at the suggestion that the sacking of Sean Dyche will give his team a leg up in the relegation fight.

Burnley parted ways with their manager of nearly ten years last week in the midst of the Clarets' scrap for Premier League survival.

Under 23s boss Mike Jackson will take charge of the Lancashire side's remaining seven games.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley. Pic: Alex Pantling.

But Everton boss Lampard says the sudden change hasn't made his side's life any easier as the relegation battle enters its final stage.

"I saw a quote this week saying that we are let off the hook that it has happened - I don't see how," Lampard said.

"This doesn't change anything.

"Burnley are a good team. Burnley are used to fighting to stay in the Premier League and that fact will remain the same."

Leeds United interested in Chelsea midfielder

Leeds United are one of several Premier League clubs listed as possible destinations for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, according to 90Min.

The 28-year-old is reportedly set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer for a low price having made just five Premier League appearances this season.