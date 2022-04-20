The former Whites boss was sacked after three-and-a-half years at Elland Road following a disastrous run of form - Leeds conceded 17 goals during a run of five successive defeats, which left Leeds’ hard-fought Premier League status in peril.

The 66-year-old has since returned to his family in his native Argentina while Jesse Marsch took the reins in West Yorkshire.

Now, reports suggest that Bielsa is on the radar of the Colombian Football Federation as they hunt for a new manager following the departure of Reinaldo Rueda, who was given the sack after failing to guide the Tricolors to the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals in his second stint as the South American side’s boss.

After Rueda’s initial stint ended in 2006, Bielsa was among the names put forward to succeed him having spent six years in charge of Argentina.

Bielsa led his home nation to considerable honours, as the Albicelestes were runners up in the 2004 Copa América and won a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics under his guidance.

In a managing career that spans more than forty years, Bielsa also spent four years in charge of the Chile national team.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the Argentine remains on the radar of Colombian Football Federation as they plan for their next manager, though the potential fee the former Whites boss could command is a significant stumbling block, according to South American media outlet Caracol.

Alongside the out-of-contract Bielsa, Colombia are reportedly considering swooping for managers of other national teams including Belgium’s Roberto Martínez, Croatia’s Zlatko Dalić and Peru’s Ricardo Gareca.

The reports follow confirmation from the president of Bolivian FA Fernando Costa that he had made contact with Bielsa regarding the vacancy for Bolivia national team manager.

