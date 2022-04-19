Leeds have spent large parts of this season scarily close to the Premier League drop zone, with the endangerment of the Whites' hard-fought top-flight status leading to the sacking of former manager Marcelo Bielsa in February.

Since Jesse Marsch took over from the Argentine, United's results have improved and they recently put together a run of four games without a loss following six successive defeats.

The improvement in form has taken Leeds significantly clear of the dreaded dotted line, and Burnley's 2-0 loss to Norwich City meant that the Whites' fate is now in their own hands.

United don't have an easy run-in, though, and must take on the defending champions Manchester City and third-placed Chelsea before the season comes to a close.

But winger Jack Harrison says his side are determined to climb the Premier League table.

"For us as a team we are always ambitious," said Harrison.

"We are going to try to get as many points as we can.

"I feel like at this point the Watford game was a massive game for us so we are definitely happy with those three points but we will be pushing again next week for another three points."

Following the latest round of results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the Premier League table will look on May 22...

