Last season the top flight and their broadcast partners missed their own deadlines for such announcements on a number of occasions, and this season's TV planning schedule comes with a warning that dates are subject to change.

The fixture list published this morning, which shows Leeds at home on the opening day against Wolves, will change throughout the course of the season as games are selected for live screening and cup competitions at home and in Europe are accommodated.

A glance at the season suggests that Leeds could be on television as early as the third game, when they host Chelsea at Elland Road on August 20. The September 17 game at home to Manchester United and the Boxing Day clash at Elland Road with champions Manchester City are also highly likely to be selected by broadcasters.

The approximate dates for rescheduling announcements are as follows, showing how far in advance the Premier League says it intends to inform fans of changes. As the season draws towards its latter stages, though, with the title race, European qualification and the relegation battle all to be decided, fixtures could be rescheduled with less notice.

Month's fixtures - announcement date

August/September - July 5

October - July 29

FIRST CHANGE? Leeds United host Chelsea in the third game of the season and TV broadcasters could find that an appealing fixture. Pic: Getty

November - September 13

December/January - October 11

February - December 6

March - January 25

MW35 - March 23

MW36 - March 30

MW37 - April 7