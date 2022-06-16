Last season the top flight and their broadcast partners missed their own deadlines for such announcements on a number of occasions, and this season's TV planning schedule comes with a warning that dates are subject to change.
The fixture list published this morning, which shows Leeds at home on the opening day against Wolves, will change throughout the course of the season as games are selected for live screening and cup competitions at home and in Europe are accommodated.
A glance at the season suggests that Leeds could be on television as early as the third game, when they host Chelsea at Elland Road on August 20. The September 17 game at home to Manchester United and the Boxing Day clash at Elland Road with champions Manchester City are also highly likely to be selected by broadcasters.
The approximate dates for rescheduling announcements are as follows, showing how far in advance the Premier League says it intends to inform fans of changes. As the season draws towards its latter stages, though, with the title race, European qualification and the relegation battle all to be decided, fixtures could be rescheduled with less notice.
Month's fixtures - announcement date
August/September - July 5
October - July 29
November - September 13
December/January - October 11
February - December 6
March - January 25
MW35 - March 23
MW36 - March 30
MW37 - April 7
MW38 - Post MW37