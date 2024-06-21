Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Welshman hasn’t worked since leaving Leeds United last year

Former Leeds United coach Cameron Toshack is reportedly a candidate to take over as manager of League Two side Newport County. Newport are looking for a new manager after making the shock call to part ways with Graham Coughlan earlier this week, with the start of pre-season now just around the corner.

Newport chairman Huw Jenkins has since released a statement insisting the club will be looking to go in a 'different direction' this summer and that could lead them to Toshack, it seems. That's according to Dai Sport, with the Welsh outlet claiming the Exiles may turn to the Welshman to take them into the new League Two campaign.

Jenkins knows Toshack from his time as chairman of Swansea City, with the coach working within the academy at Swansea.com Stadium for a number of years earlier in his career. Toshack helped to bring through the likes of Dan James, Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon at Swansea and the report claims Jenkins could be set to give his old friend a call.

Toshack has been out of work since leaving Leeds in February 2023, with the Welshman leaving Elland Road following Jesse Marsch's sacking. He spent just over a year in West Yorkshire as part of Marsch's backroom staff but ultimately he was part of a coaching team that failed to get the best out of the Leeds squad.

Since his United exit Toshack has been linked with jobs at Notts County and Bristol Rovers, but he is yet to take up another position in the game. The job would be the 54-year-old's second stint as a manager in the senior game, having spent just under a year in charge at Cypriot outfit Pafos between 2019 and 2020.

Interestingly, despite Coughlan holding the job title of manager, it is claimed Jenkins is looking to hire a head coach with the chairman set to take more of a hands on role at Rodney Parade in terms of recruitment.

Reflecting on his time at Elland Road, Toshack told World Football Index in October last year: “I have really positive memories of my time at Leeds the highlight being keeping the club in the Premier League against all the odds, I worked with some great people and will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to coach in the Premier League at such an historic club.

"Working alongside Jesse and the group was hugely beneficial I learned a lot about the Red Bull methodology alongside the importance of communication goal setting and the individual player in such a pressurised environment

“I believe much of the success was due to a shift in culture within allowing people a voice and creating a real togetherness this was vital in saving the club from the drop in the first season and positioning the club above the relegation zone which is where we left it in February of 2023.

