Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn believes a slump in confidence could be affecting Patrick Bamford's energy levels after another quiet performance against Hull City on Monday.

Leeds battled hard to beat Hull 3-1 at Elland Road but leading man Bamford had an evening to forget, missing a golden opportunity to put his side 2-0 up before seeing the visitors fight back and equalise. Crysencio Summerville and Dan James worked the ball well down the left with the latter's cross on a plate for Bamford, only for the Whites striker to scuff over from two yards.

Bamford was unable to impose himself on the remainder of the game, even against an out-of-position Lewie Coyle, and was eventually replaced by Mateo Joseph on 72 minutes. The Spain under-21 international injected life into the Leeds attack, with Summerville and James eventually scoring to keep all three points in West Yorkshire.

“I don’t know if it was fatigue or lack of confidence but sometimes a lack of confidence can manifest itself into lethargy," Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds of Bamford. "He just looked a little bit lethargic in what he did. Patrick is a proven scorer, a vastly experienced striker who can score goals but he looked off it for me, for some reason.

“I thought Joseph came on and gave Leeds energy. He occupied them [Hull defenders] physically and they were in more of a battle when Joseph went up there. He looked like scoring and was unlucky with his chance that came off the post.”

There has been growing clamour for Joseph to start in the Championship, following a number of impressive appearances off the bench and an excellent FA Cup showing at Chelsea. The 20-year-old has three goals to his name this season including a scruffy but vital equaliser at Watford on Good Friday, with supporters appreciative of his efforts to pester opposition defences.

Bamford enjoyed an excellent spell of form earlier on this year after replacing Joel Piroe in the starting line-up, but the 30-year-old has struggled in recent weeks and hasn't recorded a single shot on target in his last three starts against Millwall, Watford and Hull.