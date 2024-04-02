Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crysencio Summerville felt compelled to take the crucial penalty during Monday's 3-1 win over Hull City after seeing his Leeds United teammates miss chances of their own.

Summerville was the difference-maker on a tense night at Elland Road as Leeds reclaimed their place in the Championship's top two. With the score at 1-1 in the 88th minute, The Dutch winger raced past Tigers full-back Regan Slater and was eventually brought down in the box.

Substitute Joel Piroe looked set to take the penalty and had even placed the ball on the spot, but Summerville pulled rank and after a brief disagreement which needed captain Ethan Ampadu to get involved, the 22-year-old rolled his spot-kick down the middle to put Leeds ahead.

It was a moment that had those inside Elland Road biting their nails but all was forgiven with Piroe joining in with the celebrations. Summerville was outstanding all night and saw Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Junior Firpo all come close before deciding to take responsibility.

“I felt good in the game,” Summerville told Sky Sports. “We had a few chances and I thought ‘this one is mine’, so I took it and I’m happy with the goal. Very big [result], we are undefeated at home so it's also a good boost at home. I said the point away at Watford was very important and now to take three points, amazing.”

That penalty put Leeds ahead on a tough night for Daniel Farke's side, with Dan James securing all three points from distance as Hull chased an equaliser. Tigers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop went up for a corner and after some last-ditch defending, James curled a wonderful effort into an empty net from near the halfway line.

Leeds were weakened by injury to Ilia Gruev and far from their best, with Farke revealing after the game that Glen Kamara played through illness while Joe Rodon had to take painkillers due to a back problem and Sam Byram admitted he couldn't sprint after half-time. But three points saw the Whites climb back into second on a must-win night, following victories earlier in the day for Ipswich Town and Leicester City.