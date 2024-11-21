Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has sized up Sunday’s clash at Swansea City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a confident Leeds United message ahead of Sunday’s Swansea City return with a rivals warning and promotion message.

Ampadu remains on the comeback trail from a knee injury but his team will resume action upon the November international break ending with Sunday afternoon’s clash at Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s Whites sit third in the Championship table - just two points behind both leaders Sunderland and second-placed Sheffield United who both play the previous day.

Swansea, meanwhile, sit 11th having scored just 11 goals from their 15 games played so far this season yet having let in just ten at the other end.

Speaking to the YEP, Ampadu declared his respect for the Welsh side with a warning about what it might take to beat them yet said his side were full of confidence in the bid for a three-point haul in South Wales.

"We go into every game wanting to win,” said Ampadu. “We've got full belief in ourselves, full confidence in ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know it's going to be a tough game. People say they might not have scored much but they have had good performances so it's not one we are going into lightly. But for sure we are going to go there to try and win."

Victory at Swansea could leave Leeds in the division’s automatic promotion places by the end of the weekend - depending on the fortunes of Sheffield United at Coventry City and Sunderland at Millwall.

A third-placed finish in Ampadu’s first season at Leeds meant the club’s promotion bid was decided by the play-offs in which Farke’s men suffered a heart-breaking 1-0 defeat in the Wembley final to Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu, though, issued a very focused message when pressed on how important it was to finish this season in the automatic promotion places - or even go up as champions.

"Just as much as last year,” declared the Whites skipper. “That was our target, that was what we achieved or what we wanted to achieve and of course the heartache comes with it. But the goals are still the same, still the same to get promoted."