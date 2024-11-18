The varied turnarounds Leeds United's internationals face for Swansea City with 11 still to play and pair done

Thirteen players were selected for November internationals and 11 are still to be involved in this week’s second batch of games. Plymouth Argyle loanee Darko Gyabi aside, all 11 of them play on Tuesday with some facing tighter turnarounds than others ahead of Sunday’s return to Championship action at Swansea City .

Daniel Farke’s Whites will resume their promotion quest with a 3pm kick-off against Swansea on Sunday, November 24. But all eyes will firstly be on Tuesday’s internationals. Here, we run through who plays when, where and how to watch. Max Wober and Manor Solomon took in their second games for Austria and Israel respectively on Sunday evening, the pair blessed with the shortest turnaround of the lot.