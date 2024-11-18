The varied turnarounds Leeds United's internationals face for Swansea City with 11 still to play and pair done

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:48 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 18:05 GMT
Leeds United have more than a full team of players away on international duty – and face a very busy end to the year’s last international break.

Thirteen players were selected for November internationals and 11 are still to be involved in this week’s second batch of games. Plymouth Argyle loanee Darko Gyabi aside, all 11 of them play on Tuesday with some facing tighter turnarounds than others ahead of Sunday’s return to Championship action at Swansea City.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will resume their promotion quest with a 3pm kick-off against Swansea on Sunday, November 24. But all eyes will firstly be on Tuesday’s internationals. Here, we run through who plays when, where and how to watch. Max Wober and Manor Solomon took in their second games for Austria and Israel respectively on Sunday evening, the pair blessed with the shortest turnaround of the lot.

Tuesday, November 19: China v Japan (12pm). Live on OneFootball.

1. Ao Tanaka (Japan)

Tuesday, November 19: China v Japan (12pm). Live on OneFootball. Photo: Koji Watanabe

Photo Sales
Tuesday, November 19: USA v Jamaica (1am).

2. Brenden Aaronson (USA)

Tuesday, November 19: USA v Jamaica (1am). Photo: Simon Barber

Photo Sales
Tuesday, November 19: Italy under-21s v Ukraine under-21s (5.15pm).

3. Willy Gnonto (Italy under-21s)

Tuesday, November 19: Italy under-21s v Ukraine under-21s (5.15pm). Photo: Paolo Bruno

Photo Sales
Tuesday, November 19: Spain under-21s v Denmark under-21s (6pm).

4. Mateo Joseph (Spain under-21s)

Tuesday, November 19: Spain under-21s v Denmark under-21s (6pm). Photo: Fran Santiago

Photo Sales
Tuesday, November 19: Scotland under-19s v France under-19s (7.30pm)

5. Sam Chambers (Scotland under-19s)

Tuesday, November 19: Scotland under-19s v France under-19s (7.30pm) Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales
Tuesday, November 19: Scotland under-19s v France under-19s (7.30pm)

6. Rory Mahady (Scotland under-19s)

Tuesday, November 19: Scotland under-19s v France under-19s (7.30pm) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Swansea CityDaniel FarkeIsrael
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice