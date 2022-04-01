Leeds United first team coaches assemble at Thorp Arch for training. Pic: George Wood.

The international break gave Whites boss Jesse Marsch the chance to drill his squad with the ideas which he hopes will see the team come out of the final stretch of the Premier League season unscathed.

On Saturday, United face a Southampton side who are struggling for form in front of a Elland Road crowd who will be buzzing after Leeds claimed back to back wins against Norwich City and Wolves in dramatic fashion ahead of the recess.

Marsch will be hoping that his side can secure points with less anxiety this time around - as a win against Saints could cause Leeds to leapfrog Brentford and Newcastle into 14th place.

As the Whites put the finishing touches on their preparations for the visit of Ralph Hassenhutl's side, here are five things we spotted from the footage by Leeds United of the players in training this week:

1. Jack Harrison frustration

Harrison has always been among the more self-critical players in the Leeds United squad. The sight of him kicking the turf or looking to the heavens after missing a big chance is not uncommon at Elland Road.

Even in an arena for improvement such as Thorp Arch, Harrison won't allow himself to make mistakes. In a finishing drill this week, Harrison was a little late arriving to a cross which he casually slotted past youth 'keeper Harry Christy into the near post. Whites first team coach Franz Schiemer instructed him 'be ready Jack, a bit earlier, be ready for the first pass'. Harrison looked as though he already knew what he ought to have done, grimacing as he ran back from his effort, despite having finished the chance.

2. Kalvin Phillips leading the way

Kalvin Phillips must be relishing his return to football after missing no less than 14 Premier League games to a hamstring injury this season. Despite not stepping off the bench, Phillips got thoroughly involved in the touchline antics at Wolves as he returned to the matchday squad for the first time since December.

You can tell he's eager to get stuck in from this week's training footage. Liam Cooper, who has also been sidelined for several months, is seen walking with Jack Harrison and Adam Forshaw at Thorp Arch. Phillips jogs past them and the trio join him in running toward the session.

3. Luke Ayling gives a helping hand

As captain Liam Cooper nears a return to the pitch, vice captain Ayling can reflect proudly on his time deputising as the Whites skipper. Whether or not Cooper can regain his starting place remains to be seen but, armband or no armband, Ayling will continue on as a brilliant leader of the squad.

During a drill, Ayling claimed a pass, turned easily past 19-year-old Stuart McKinstry and buried the ball in the net. As the defender set up to face the drill again, Ayling appeared to give some positioning advice to the young winger.

4. Young trio

A clutch of Under 23s who have never made a Premier League appearance popped up in this week's Leeds United first team training session.

January signing Mateo Joseph was among them, drawing plaudits for a thumping headed clearance. Winger Sean McGurk and Amari Miller were also in attendance, with their former Under 23s boss Mark Jackson supervising.

5. Stuart Dallas' deft touch

Freshly returned from international duty with Northern Ireland, Dallas showed a little bit of attacking magic this week. First team coach Jackson played a ball in for the Ulsterman to attack, crossing a little too close to Dani van den Heuvel. The young 'keeper would have punched clear but Dallas beat him to it and dinked the ball neatly over the Dutchman's outstretched hands and into the goal to the delighted coos of his watching coaches.