@KDH17x: He’s some bloke.

@Em_Reynard: What a man.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Davenelson1979: We all love ya mate. If you score Saturday, please make sure the celebrations are on point.

@JamieHanley: Inspirational from Luke Ayling - as someone who had a stammer as a child (and as a mad LUFC fan) I can’t tell you how proud this makes me! Well done Bill.

@Gaz_Kia_Davies: Well done for speaking out Luke Ayling. And you always speak every time with a smile on your face! Brilliant!!!

@Andy_from_leeds: Love Luke.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling. Pic: Marc Atkins.

@Ryanjshaws: Leeds legend. We love him and are proud of him.

@Antsd1919: Strachs is my all time fave for what he did for our club. Yeboah 2nd as he was just exquisite. But I'll tell you what, Luke Ayling is gatecrashing my faves list. The work he has put into his Leeds United career and now this is just phenomenal. What a man. Proud of you Bill.

@Jordan_Armo: Some boy.

@Lucas_Accardo_: Top bloke.

Luke Ayling on the ball during Leeds United's 4-2 defeat to Manchester United. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

@BXW3317: Love our Bill.

@GazHargreave: Love him.

@Alexwil92208892: What a top bloke, a great professional player for LUFC who always gives 100%. He is what Leeds Utd is ALL about - humble, hard working and always progressing.

@GKFT: What a guy.

Luke Ayling celebrates Leeds United's opener against Burnley in January. Pic: George Wood.

@Lifeislikea: He is so awesome!! Such an inspiration.

@LeeHoldsworth01: Some man.

@PhillRrr: Proud he is one of ours. I didn't even pick up on it, I just see him as our Bill.

@Amyjmilner: So much love for Luke Ayling - we all want to hear what you’re saying, however you’re saying it. Top Man!!!

@Rio32LUFC_: This is one of many players who gets the club. He's not from Leeds but he IS Leeds. We are lucky to have players like this.

@SteveLeet: This guy is rapidly becoming one of my favourite Leeds players ever.