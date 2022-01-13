Young Leeds United goalkeeper signs first professional deal with Whites

Christy has been first choice 'keeper for the Under-18s this season, making 12 appearances in the Premier League North.

The 18-year-old has now put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal, running until the summer of 2024.

He becomes the latest young player to commit his future to the Whites and will look to provide competition to Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PRO DEAL: For 18-year-old Leeds United 'keeper Harry Christy, left, pictured alongside director of football Victor Orta. Picture by LUFC.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.