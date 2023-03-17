Some of Leeds United’s brightest young talents have been called up for international duty.

The final international break of the season is almost upon us with just one more round of fixtures before international players are released to their nations. Weston McKennie and Brendan Aaronson are among the first-team players who will be heading off, linking up with USA for the upcoming internationals.

There are also internationals at youth level, and the Whites have a talented set of youth age groups. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that a number of youngsters have been called up for their international teams in their age groups.

At under-21 level, Charlie Cresswell, who is currently on loan with Millwall, has been selected for England, while Mateo Joseph will link up with the under-20s, despite being born in Spain. As for the under-19s, Darko Gyabi and the high-profile Sonny Perkins have been selected by the Three Lions.

Meanwhile, James Debayo has been called up for the under-18s, making five youth England call-ups from Thorp Arch. Portugal under-18s have also called up Diogo Monteiro for their upcoming fixtures.

Of the young players, Cresswell looks to be next up as far as first-team opportunities go at Elland Road, playing an important role for a Millwall side challenging for a Championship play-off spot. There is also plenty of buzz around Sonny Perkins following his move from West Ham United.

Perkins scored his first professional goal against CardiffCity after getting an opportunity in the FA Cup in January. He said after that goal: “It’s hard to explain how it feels, obviously it’s my first professional goal and it’s something I’ve worked very hard for but most importantly I’m glad we got it to a replay because it was a tough game coming here today.”