It has been painted onto brickwork of a building at Whingate Junction in Armley.

The vibrant artwork shows hardman Jones in the eye-catching yellow Top Man away kit, which the Whites donned on their way to Second Division glory as they were promoted back to the top league in 1989/90.

It was created by Tom Crowe of Northern Mural Co in partnership with the Leeds United Supporters Trust (LUST).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Crowe, from Swillington, told the YEP: "It took us a week to do in all, fighting the weather and all the conditions we face here in Leeds but it's been really good.

"On the brickwork I think it stands out. It looks really good in this location right here on this junction and I think it's really good for the people of Leeds to see something like this.

"Vinnie Jones is an absolute legend from the '90s and I think it's great to depict him in the mural."

Artist Tom Crowe, from Swillington, pictured with the new Leeds United Supporters Trust Vinnie Jones mural at Whingate Junction in Armley, Leeds.

And he said that even Jones himself had "given us the thumbs up", after seeing the mural of himself completed.

"So we can't ask for more really," Mr Crowe added.

The artwork is the 11th LUST-commissioned mural to be painted across the city.

All of the murals are Leeds United themed.

Artist Tom Crowe, from Swillington, pictured with the new Leeds United Supporters Trust Vinnie Jones mural at Whingate Junction in Armley, Leeds.

They include former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, in Hyde Park, and ex-playmaker Pablo Hernandez, on Kirkgate.