It is on the side of the Yorkshire Rose pub in Guiseley and onlookers stopped to give artist Phil Harris a round of applause as he finished the piece of work which has taken him around a week.

It was to depict managers who have secured Leeds United promotion over the years so it features Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and Marcelo Bielsa.

West Yorkshire Electricals sponsored the project which made it financially possible for the "masterpiece" to come to fruition.

The freshly finished mural on the side of a pub in Guiseley. Pictures: Steve Riding.

"The idea of these also is to bring them around the suburbs and not just be central. There is more pride when it is in your local community, every time we post we are doing one people ask when we are going to do one where they are.

"We are mindful that not everyone is a Leeds fan but even people that are not football fans are commenting on them."

The murals, as well as celebrating the recent successes of the club - are also proving good for business.

Don Revie painted on the mural.

Ms Hufton added "They are driving business to places and that is something we are really keen on. The pub said people were turning up to have a look and then going to the pub for a drink. The one in Pudsey market has been the same.

"There is an immense pride in the communities where they are and we could go on and on with them."

The painted image of Bielsa.

The mural has been good for business at the Yorkshire Rose pub.

Howard Wilkinson.