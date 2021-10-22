Leeds United street art across the city has been on the rise along with the club's drive back to prominence in English football under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

A vast number of murals have popped up across the city celebrating the club's relationship with the area it represents in West Yorkshire.

From Kalvin Phillips to Gary Speed's and Jack Charlton via Pablo Hernandez the club's past and present have been remembered all over Leeds.

The Leeds United Supporters Trust have also created an interactive map for supporters should they wish to visit any across the city.

You can view that here while below we we take a look at a number of pieces to appear on the streets all to do with the Whites...

1. Promotion heroes Marcelo Bielsa, Don Revie and Howard Wilkinson have been immortalised on the side of the Yorkshire Rose Pub in Guiseley - the three managers to help Leeds earn promotion in the club's history.

2. Legends remembered Leeds record appearance maker Jack Charlton stands alongside defensive partner Norman Hunter, record scorer Peter Lorimer and Trevor Cherry in Pudsey. LUST funded alongside Nicolas Dixon.

3. Phillips mural The mural - commissioned by the club - was painted by street artist Akse P19 to celebrate the club's Roc Nation partnership. It is based in The Calls in the city centre.

4. Lowfields Road Jameson Rogan created this mural of the First Division title-winning team of 1991-92 on the Lowfields Way underpass at Elland Road.