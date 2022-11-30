Finance expert Kieran Maguire has cast doubt on the possible takeover of Leeds United.

Reports have claimed that the San Francisco 49ers group could purchase a majority of the Whites, having already upped their shareholding to 44%. Andrea Radrizzani currently holds the majority, but it has been reported that the York Family, who operate under the 49ers brand, could purchase the club as soon as January.

But events on the field could cast doubt over the purchase of the club, with Leeds far from guaranteed a season without a relegation dog fight, having only escaped the drop on the final day of last season. Naturally, no buyer will want to buy a club at a Premier League price before watching them drop into the Championship, and according to finance expert Maguire, that could be a major concern.

“The 49ers have a good relationship with Andrea Radrizzani,” Maguire told Football Insider. “They’re still getting their feet under the table at the club with Paraag Marathe and his involvement.

“But remember, American investors are also facing higher interest charges and some other challenges back home in the US. I think the focus would be on domestic issues before necessarily making a full acquisition of Leeds United.

“It could be that if results are good when the Premier League comes back, they could feel more positive about doing that deal. There’s always the outside chance of relegation, and that is impacting the likelihood of a 2023 deal.”