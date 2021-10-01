It’s been a tricky start to the Premier League season for everyone in the Leeds United camp as Marcelo Bielsa’s men proved unable to repeat the early successes of last season.

But with the release of FIFA 22, you can now live out the Whites’ season of your dreams in the fantasy world of virtual football.

FIFA 22 was officially released on Friday October 2 and, for those who have pre-ordered the Standard Edition or Ultimate Edition, the newest version of the popular football game is available to explore right now.

Here's everything you need to know about FIFA 22:

What consoles can I play on?

You can play FIFA 22 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.

Where to buy?

You can purchase FIFA 22 from a range of outlets including EA Sports, GAME, Amazon, Smyths Toys, Very, Argos, Currys PC World, or you can download directly onto your console using the Microsoft and PlayStation stores.

What ratings have Leeds United players got?

EA Sports have rated Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo as the Whites’ best players.

Dan James’ pace has been recognised as he is rated as the fourth fastest player in the world, just behind Wolves' Adama Traoré.

Can I play at Elland Road?

Yes, you can play at Elland Road on FIFA 22.

Vicarage Road and Carrow Road both been added following the promotions of Watford and Norwich City. Fans of fellow Premier League newcomers Brentford City will have to wait as Whites fans did last year, since their home ground Brentford Community Stadium won’t be added as an option until a future patch.

Who’s on the soundtrack?

The FIFA 22 soundtrack features 122 songs from 27 nations across the globe. British artists featured include the Chemical Brothers, Chvrches, easy life, Pa Salieu and ArDee.

Football fan bases represented on the soundtrack include Liverpool (Loyle Carner), Newcastle (Sam Fender), Tottenham Hotspurs (AJ Tracey), and Manchester United (Aitch).

Who is on the cover?

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappéhas kept the honour of FIFA cover star for the 2022 edition.

What’s new?

The FIFA team are pretty excited about a new technology called HyperMotion, which combines machine learning and match capture to generate even more lifelike gameplay.

EA Sports have added two-player goal celebrations and an old school skills meter to Volta. On Career Mode, you can invent a club, imagine its identity and design a crest while on Ultimate Teams you can create a female Virtual Pro for the first time, with a host of new stadium customisation options.