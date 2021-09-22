Leeds United Fifa 22 player ratings: Full stats and overall ranking for every first team player from lowest to highest

Lovers of the popular video game series got a brief sample of this year’s stats when the top rated players were revealed last week.
Now, every player in the game’s statistics are available to view and here is the full list of Leeds United players who will feature in the game and their overall scores.
1. Dani van den Heuvel - 60
DIV - 61, HAN - 59, KIC - 61, REF - 59, SPD - 20, POS - 56
Photo: YEP
2. Jack Jenkins - 60
PAC - 66, SHO - 37, PAS - 53, DRI - 59, DEF - 54, PHY - 61
Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Charlie Cresswell - 62
PAC - 52, SHO - 27, PAS - 48, DRI - 48, DEF - 62, PHY - 62
Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Leo Hjelde - 62
PAC - 70, SHO - 32, PAS - 52, DRI - 54, DEF - 61, PHY - 65
Photo: Catherine Ivill