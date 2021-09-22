Is Kalvin Phillips Leeds highest rated player in Fifa 22?

Leeds United Fifa 22 player ratings: Full stats and overall ranking for every first team player from lowest to highest

The full list of player rating for EA Sports soon to be released Fifa 22 game have finally been confirmed.

By Martyn Simpson
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:21 am

Lovers of the popular video game series got a brief sample of this year’s stats when the top rated players were revealed last week.

Now, every player in the game’s statistics are available to view and here is the full list of Leeds United players who will feature in the game and their overall scores.

1. Dani van den Heuvel - 60

DIV - 61, HAN - 59, KIC - 61, REF - 59, SPD - 20, POS - 56

2. Jack Jenkins - 60

PAC - 66, SHO - 37, PAS - 53, DRI - 59, DEF - 54, PHY - 61

3. Charlie Cresswell - 62

PAC - 52, SHO - 27, PAS - 48, DRI - 48, DEF - 62, PHY - 62

4. Leo Hjelde - 62

PAC - 70, SHO - 32, PAS - 52, DRI - 54, DEF - 61, PHY - 65

