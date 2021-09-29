7 examples Leeds United could follow to turn around a poor start to the Premier League season

After a barn-storming return to the Premier League last season, things aren't looking so rosy this time out for Leeds United.

With just three points from six games, Marcelo Bielsa's side are still without a win in their Premier League campaign.

True, the Whites have been hampered with more than their fair share of injuries and they have faced several top-six opponents in their opening games, but these factors can't prevent restlessness spreading among the Elland Road faithful.

But there's no cause for concern just yet in the Leeds camp, Rodrigo revealed as he spoke out about creeping doubts after Saturday's loss to West Ham.

"I'm sure things are going to be better for us soon," the striker said. "This is part of football. This kind of situation and moment."

"We are looking forward to the next game."

With 32 games of the season left to play, Rodrigo is right to look ahead to the Whites' next opportunity to pick up points.

Here are some examples of occasions when wayward season starts by Premier League teams made way for more-than-respectable league finishes.

1. Fulham - 2008/2009 Fulham lost four of their opening six games in 2008, leaving the West London side one point above the drop zone, having avoided relegation on goal difference the previous season. Despite an uneasy start, Roy Hodgson's side achieved a seventh place finish, earning them a spot in the Europa League.

2. Ipswich - 2000/2001 With three defeats in their opening five games, newly-promoted Ipswich had a rocky start to life in the Premier League in 2000. But the Tractor Boys surprised all those who tipped them to go straight back down by competing with the very best at the top of the table, eventually finishing in fifth place and qualifying for the UEFA Cup.

3. Blackburn Rovers - 1995/1996 In the wake of Kenny Dalglish's resignation as manager, title holders Blackburn Rovers had just four points to show for six league games at the start of the 1995/1996 season. Alan Shearer scored four goals across the opening games, but it wasn't enough to get results, leaving Rovers in 17th place. It wasn't long before Ray Harford's side found form to take them up to seventh, and they were just two points off European qualification on the final day.

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 1993/1994 The Owls were goalless in their first four games of the Premier League season and it took them eight games for them to bag their first win. A points total of three after six games didn't prevent Trevor Francis' side from finishing 7th, and they might have finished even higher were it not for top striker David Hirst's dodgy ankle.