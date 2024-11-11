Daniel Farke’s Whites moved back into the division’s second automatic promotion place with Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR but then dropped back down to third after Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory in Sunday’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.
After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds find themselves on 29 points, two less than both second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland who are top of the pile on goal difference. Farke’s Whites are just two points ahead of fourth-placed Burnley who themselves have a two-point cushion back to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Watford. Quietly fancied Middlesbrough – fourth favourites to win the league – are a further point back in seventh, one point ahead of eighth-placed Millwall.
As the international break gets underway, boffins at Grosvenor Sport have run a Championship Supercomputer to determine who is likely to finish where based on a probability model based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds. A simulation is then run 1,000 times to predict the outcome of every fixture, with a league table then constructed as a result with as few anomalies as possible to ensure accuracy. Here is the full rundown in reverse order which features Sunderland, Blades, Boro and Watford shocks.
