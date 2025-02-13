Leeds United full-back Jayden Bogle must avoid picking up two bookings over the course of the Whites' next five games or he will be required to serve a two-match suspension.

Bogle, 24, has been in inspired form this season but particularly since the turn of the year and recently made the scoresheet in Leeds' 2-0 win over Coventry City.

The summer signing from Sheffield United has accrued the most yellow cards in Daniel Farke's squad this season with eight to his name, however.

This means if Bogle picks up two more yellows before Leeds' 38th matchday of the season - away at Queens Park Rangers, currently scheduled for March 15 - United will be without him for two of their crucial remaining fixtures during the run-in.

If Bogle is cautioned during each of Leeds' next two fixtures versus Sunderland and Sheffield United, for example, he would miss the home game with West Bromwich Albion and the trip to Portsmouth a week later.

Avoiding yellows against the Black Cats, Blades, Baggies, Pompey and Millwall will ensure Bogle is available to feature from right-back until the end of the season without fear of suspension as the cut-off for 10 bookings is before the 38th gameday. It is also permissible that he will escape punishment if he is cautioned during only one of Leeds' next five.

Having struck up an effective partnership down the right flank with Dan James, Farke will be keen to keep his first-choice full-back on that side of the pitch available for the remainder of the campaign.

Leeds have picked up the third-fewest yellow cards in the Championship this season with 50 and so far no red cards, making them one of the cleanest sides in the competition.

Fortunately for Leeds, no other first-team players are realistically under threat of a two-game suspension for 10 yellow cards before the 38-game cut-off. After Bogle, the United player with the next-highest tally of bookings is Junior Firpo with six, followed by Joe Rodon on five, as well as Ethan Ampadu, Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Ao Tanaka on four.