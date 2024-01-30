Hjelde has made the move north joining up with Michael Beale's play-off chasing Black Cats after limited first-team involvement at Leeds under Daniel Farke.

The Norwegian youth international has swapped Elland Road for the Stadium of Light, moving for a reported fee in the region of £2 million. Twenty-year-old Hjelde issued a statement on his personal social media account, wishing United the best for the remainder of the season as the team look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

"As you all maybe seen I've decided to leave Leeds," Hjelde began, writing on Instagram. "I want to say a massive thanks to all my teammates over the years, coaching staff and medical team and obviously the fans! I've loved every single minute of my time here and hopefully this isn't the last dance and I will see you guys in the future.

"All the best for the rest of the season. MOT," he added, signing off as a Leeds player.

Hjelde spent two-and-a-half years with the club, making eight appearances at left-back and centre-back under various different managers. He has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract on Wearside and states experience at 'big clubs' has aided his development.

“I’m a ball-playing centre back, or left back, and I like to get up and down the pitch. I’ve been at some big clubs previously and this has helped me develop as a player and as a person, but I’m now ready to push on and take the next step,” he told his new club's supporters.