Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer at Elland Road.

Work is already underway at Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for another season of Championship football, following Sunday’s heart-breaking 1-0 play-off final defeat against Southampton. Daniel Farke’s men racked up 90 points in the regular campaign but fell short when it mattered most and must now regroup for another promotion push.

Key to success next season will be the work done over summer and Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe spoke earlier this week about the importance of recruiting well and having stability going into another gruelling 46-game campaign. But profitability and sustainability (P&S) regulations mean some tough decisions will have to be made and that will likely come via the sale of some key players. Below, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray update

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Intensifying interest from the Premier League and across Europe will make it ‘difficult’ for Leeds to keep hold of Archie Gray, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer expert is expecting to see ‘movement’ around the midfielder from interested parties at the top level.

Gray only made his senior debut on the opening weekend of this season but has already emerged as one of the brightest teenager’s across Europe, switching between right-back and central midfield with ease while taking the biggest occasions in his stride. The 18-year-old signed a long-term contract earlier this season, committing himself to Leeds until 2028, but Romano is expecting European giants to push forward with interest.

“Finally with Arsenal, they’ve been one of a number of clubs linked with Archie Gray at Leeds United,” Romano told his Daily Briefing column. “There’s interest in Gray from Germany and England, for sure. Leeds were hoping to keep both Gray and Crysencio Summerville but it might be difficult now after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League, so yes – I expect movement on these two players and we will see how Leeds will react.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing Gray’s future with the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe was unable to offer any guarantees that Gray would remain with the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Bayern interest

Bayern Munich might well be one of the teams to make a move for Gray with reports suggesting they will ‘try their luck’ this summer. HITC reports that the Bundesliga giants will ‘test the resolve’ of Leeds who could be forced to sell some stars after failing to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Bayern’s first priority is signing a new manager and the German club are closing in on a shock move for Vincent Kompany, who this season oversaw Burnley’s relegation from the top-flight. Central midfield has been a key area to strengthen at the Allianz Arena for several windows and they could now look to build for the future with Gray.