Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are expecting plenty of interest in their Dutch winger this summer.

Leeds United look set for a very busy summer and many expect Crysencio Summerville’s name to pop up in media reports more than anyone. The 22-year-old’s first season as a first-team regular could not have gone better on an individual level, with 21 goals and 10 assists enough to see him named player of the season in the Championship.

Unfortunately, the Dutchman was not able to improve that tally on Sunday as Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat in their play-off final against Southampton. Summerville has attracted plenty of transfer interest over recent months and failure to achieve promotion means a sale is looking increasingly likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation is already intensifying as the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa circle, but Leeds will not be strong-armed into a deal that doesn’t suit them financially either. It’s set to be the main transfer saga of the summer in West Yorkshire and the YEP has rounded up the latest developments below.

Price-tag ‘set’

Recent reports suggest Leeds value Summerville somewhere between £35-40million going into the summer. Football Insider reports that the 22-year-old will push to leave after Sunday’s defeat in the hope of stepping into the Premier League regardless.

Summerville’s scintillating form caught the eye of top clubs across the continent but a step up to the Premier League is looking most likely, given his valuation. The report adds that Leeds will not stand in the winger’s way and are ready to cash in on the Dutchman, who signed for just £1.3m in 2020 and so represents an opportunity to make huge profit.

Final game

Dutch media outlet Algemeen Dagblad (via Sport Witness) has recently reported that Summerville has likely played his final game for Leeds. The young winger was unable to produce in Sunday’s play-off final defeat and now looks set to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

The report, like many others, names Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool as the top-flight trio ‘angling for his services’. Summerville could enjoy the luxury of choosing his next destination if multiple clubs meet Leeds’ valuation.

Leeds ‘expectation’

The Athletic reports that Summerville is ‘among those expected to exit’ amid widespread interest from the Premier League and across Europe. Promotion would have greatly increased United’s chances of keeping the Dutchman but PSR demands could force an exit if the right price is met.

The report does not name any other likely exits and those in charge at Elland Road will undoubtedly want to keep hold of as many stars as possible ahead of a second promotion push. But with so much interest already in Summerville, his sale looks the most obvious route to cash as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville’s stance

Amid all the speculation, it is only the player himself who knows what he wants and Summerville was quizzed on his future ahead of Sunday’s play-off final. Things have undoubtedly changed since then, given promotion was not achieved, but the Dutchman gave an honest assessment of his desire to stay at Elland Road last summer.

“I loved to stay because getting straight back up was always my plan,” he told TEAMtalk earlier this month. “I wanted to be a key part and didn’t think about leaving. I thought to myself ‘why should I try and force through a move if I have good people around me?’