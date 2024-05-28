Leeds United look set for a busy summer of ins and outs after missing out on promotion to the Premier League. Sunday’s 1-0 play-off final defeat to Southampton consigned Daniel Farke’s side to a second season of Championship football and plans must now be made to prepare for another gruelling 46-game season.

Much of the media speculation will surround those who have attracted Premier League interest including the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Wilfried Gnonto, while supporters will be most excited to see money spent on incomings. But equally important decisions need to be made on those entering the final weeks of their contracts.

Leeds are yet to publish their retained list but the YEP has taken a look at which players will see their current deals expire next month. Take a look below to see who is at risk of leaving the club.

1 . Cody Drameh The defender will return from loan club Birmingham City this summer but doesn't look to have a place in Daniel Farke's plans.

2 . Charlie Allen Handed a two-year deal at Elland Road in 2022 but spent a month on loan at York City earlier this season and yet to break into the first-team picture at 20-years-old.

3 . Lewis Bate The midfielder arrived at Elland Road from Chelsea in 2021, signing a three-year deal. Spent this season out on loan in League Two at Milton Keynes Dons.

4 . Joe Snowdon The midfielder put pen to paper on a one-and-a-half-year contract in January 2023.

5 . Morten Spencer Leeds gave Spencer a new one-and-a-half-year deal in February 2023.