One reported Leeds United transfer target could leave on deadline day, according to a Premier League manager. The Whites are hoping to land a defender on deadline day having been left short due to exits this month.

Luke Ayling and Djed Spence have both left the club, and while Daniel Farke may be happy with his squad, he could certainly do with more defensive depth going into the final stretch. One player to be linked over recent weeks is Burnley man Manuel Benson.

The 26-year-old has made 37 league appearances for Burnley since 2022, but he has struggled for regular starts in the Premier League, making just four league appearances to this point. It's for that reason the Whites have been linked with a loan move, and it seems Benson could indeed be on the move ahead of Thursday night's deadline.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany has said: "There were rumours about him going on loan, it is normal he wants to play and we will see how it resolves itself.” At this point, it seems as though Burnley do not want a permanent sale, leaning towards a straight loan.