Fabrizio Romano gives £17m Leeds United transfer update

Leeds United are preparing for their return to the Premier League tonight as they face Everton at Elland Road. The Whites have had a busy summer window, but fans are still restless about moves they haven't made yet.

Leeds are closing in on the signing of the Switzerland international from Serie A side AC Milan after bidding around £17m for the 25-year-old, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian also reports that Leeds boss Daniel Farke is ‘pushing’ for the signing to bolster his forward line to help with the club’s return to the Premier League.

There were fresh reports coming out of Italy over the weekend that a deal was getting close for Okafor but the Whites still had work to do before they could agree on a fee, as there was a gap between the two clubs’ valuation of the player.

But it now seems as though that gap has narrowed and the Leeds faithful could be cheering on a new attacking signing soon after already securing the services of Premier League-proven striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin last week.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Leeds’ move for Okafor

Romano, posting on X, said: “Leeds United are close to signing Noah Okafor from AC Milan!

“Understand proposal worth over €20m has been submitted today, contract until June 2029 plus option until 2030.

“Final green light up to Okafor then deal can be done, with #LUFC coach Daniel Farke pushing a lot.”

It was suggested that personal terms were already agreed with the player and now Romano confirms that a contract for the Swiss attacker would be a four-year deal with the option to extend for another season.

Why Farke is pushing for the signing

It has been no secret all summer that Farke has been desperate to add to his options up front and the club already failed in a high-profile pursuit of Brazilian forward Igor Paixao, who signed for Marseille for close to £30m.

Speaking after a 1-1 draw with Villareal in pre-season, Farke said: “We are not naive. We know that even in comparison to our Championship offence, you could say that we are not much improved."

"In the offence we are not ready for Premier League level."

Now, after the additions of Calvert-Lewin as a free agent and the club close to sealing a move for Okafor, the Leeds boss will certainly be happier with the increased firepower he has to choose from after waiting patiently for more arrivals this summer.