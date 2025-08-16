David Moyes’ Everton side provide Leeds United’s first opponents of the new Premier League season at Elland Road on Monday night.

Boss David Moyes has confirmed a big Everton blow for Monday night’s Leeds United visit with a coy take on the chances of seeing Jack Grealish at Elland Road.

Everton pulled off a major signing at the start of the week by snapping up Manchester City star Jack Grealish on a season-long loan and Moyes has hinted that the City loanee could feature, teasing: “you all need to turn up to find out.”

Moyes, though, has also confirmed that key centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite will be missing with an injury sustained in training although the Toffees boss is hopeful that Vitalii Mykolenko, Harrison Amstrong and Nathan Patterson may all return from recent knocks.

“Jarrad picked up an injury in training so unfortunately we are going to miss him,” said Moyes at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Everton’s official website.

“These things happen."

Asked, though, whether Mykolenko, Armstrong and Patterson might be back available for him, Moyes said: “We may have."

As for Grealish, who sealed his season-long switch on Tuesday, Moyes said of the chances of the City loanee featuring: “You all need to turn up to find out!

“I think Jack can play in several positions – he can play as a midfield player as well. He doesn't give the ball away very often. My aim is to get Jack in positions where he can be creative for us, score and assist goals.

"I've only seen him for a few days here but he's looked fabulous and he's in good enough shape so there's lots of good things to like about Jack. I just need to make sure I get him at the right time and he's had enough minutes."