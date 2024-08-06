Leeds United's 2024/25 opening day opponents Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of former Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Andre Dozzell.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozzell joins up with John Mousinho's first-team group at Fratton Park on a free transfer having spent the past three years at Loftus Road with QPR.

Last season he made 25 Championship appearances for the R's before joining Birmingham City on loan until the end of the campaign, which ultimately ended in relegation for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozzell's new employers face the difficult task of going up against promotion favourites Leeds in their season opener with the 25-year-old likely to be named in the travelling squad at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime. Fellow defensive midfielder Joe Morrell is currently recovering from knee surgery and has not played for six months.

The ex-Ipswich man was capped at every England youth age group from Under-16 to Under-20 and was a part of the Three Lions’ Under-19 squad who were crowned European champions back in 2017. Dozzell has signed a one-year deal with the option of extending by a further 12 months on the south coast.

Pompey boss Mousinho said: “Andre brings plenty of Championship experience, having spent the majority of his career at this level.

“He’s chosen to come here over other options and is someone who has a real ambition to succeed at this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andre is a very technical midfielder and has the athleticism to get around the pitch and compete, so we’re delighted to welcome him to Pompey.”

Dozzell's arrival follows the signings of Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams, Jacob Farrell, Elias Sorensen and Sammy Silvera so far this summer.