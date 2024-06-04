Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are planning a change in the dugout.

Alan Pardew has dismissed reports linking him to the Burnley job but admits he would be ‘open’ to the role if it came his way.

Burnley will expect to be battling with Leeds United for the Championship title next season, having just been relegated from the Premier League, but suffered an early blow as manager Vincent Kompany swapped Turf Moor for the Allianz Arena and Bayern Munich. The unexpected exit of Kompany has left the Clarets searching for someone to lead their promotion push and reports this week named Pardew as a surprise contender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pardew has not coached in England since being sacked by West Brom in 2018 and the experienced manager is thought to be keen on a return. The 62-year-old has denied suggestions he had been sounded out to take over at Turf Moor but would seemingly be willing to talk if Burnley’s owners did want to appoint him.

“Well it obviously isn’t me,” Pardew told talkSPORT of links to Burnley. “Otherwise it would be officially announced! It’s nice to be linked with them, if nothing else. I think the squad is good enough, the ownership is well organised and have got finances too.

“Maybe they’re in a better position than Leicester were last year to rebound. So I think whoever gets the job, it’s going to be a great opportunity. For myself, it’s a great challenge that I would like to do because I’d like to take a team back to the Prem.

“I did it, I set teams up to go back to the Prem. West Ham, Southampton. So yeah, I would be open to it. Whether that’s known, and that’s the rumour that’s gone out rather than the actual link, I don’t know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pushed further on whether he’d been in talks with Burnley, Pardew added: “I wouldn’t tell you if I had!”

Despite his long absence from England, Pardew has bags of coaching experience and guided both West Ham and Reading to promotion from the Championship previously. But his most recent spell at West Brom lasted just three months, following a run of three wins in 21 games.

Former Derby County and Everton manager Frank Lampard has also been linked with the Burnley job, while Kompany’s former assistant Crag Bellamy could earn a promotion of his own. The Clarets are among several Championship clubs looking to change manager over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City finally got their man last week, confirming the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup after they sacked David Wagner following the 4-0 play-off semi-final defeat at Leeds. Hull City also decided to part ways with manager of the season contender Liam Rosenior after they missed out on the play-offs altogether.

Sunderland will hope to be fighting for a top-six finish next season but have been without a permanent head coach since sacking Michael Beale in February. Mike Dodds has been in interim charge since and an agreement looked to have been reached with Will Still, only for the former Reims boss to seemingly U-turn and decide to stay in France.