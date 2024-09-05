Your round-up of the Leeds United stories going into the September international break.

The Championship season may feel like it’s only just getting started but the September international break means there will be no second-tier football this weekend. Leeds United fans can at least enjoy the weekend off knowing their side remain unbeaten in the league, having beaten Hull City 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe. A second straight win against Yorkshire rivals has left Daniel Farke’s side in fourth, with eight points from their opening four fixtures.

A number of Leeds players won’t be enjoying time off, however, with a host of stars jetting off to represent their respective countries across the globe. Whites fans will certainly have an eye on Wales, with extra attention now on the likes of Japan, Israel and the Dominican Republic, among others. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club during the break.

Solomon verdict

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jamie O’Hara believes Leeds have got a ‘good player’ in Manor Solomon, who impressed on his debut over the weekend. Solomon arrived on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Spurs last week and was thrown straight into the action, starting in place of the injured Dan James for Saturday’s Championship clash against Hull City.

The 25-year-old showed his top-flight quality with some brilliant moments of skill and even got off the mark for assists, twisting and turning down the left-wing before whipping in a brilliant cross for Joseph to open up the scoring. It was an impressive debut for Solomon, who looks set to play a major role in Leeds’ promotion push, and O’Hara is impressed with the signing.

“You got Solomon from Spurs didn’t you?” O’Hara asked a Leeds fan on talkSPORT. “He’s alright, I liked him. He’s a good player, he’s good.” Solomon has been called up to represent Israel during this international break, with fixtures against Belgium and Italy on the cards.

Billing latest

Leeds summer target Philip Billing could still secure a move away from Bournemouth with reports of interest from Turkey. Gune Bakis reports that Trabzonspor and Galatasaray are both eyeing late moves for the midfielder, with their transfer window open until Friday, September 13.

Billing was of interest to Leeds this summer as Farke eyed midfield reinforcements, although there was an understanding the 28-year-old would not be keen on dropping into the Championship. Sheffield United and Burnley had also been linked but Cherries boss Andoni Iraola stressed his desire to keep his player and it seemed that would be the case after last week’s deadline.

But Turkish clubs can still do business and two of the Super Lig’s leading sides look to have an eye on Billing. It remains to be seen whether a move will go ahead, but Leeds looked elsewhere quickly last week and eventually secured a £3.5m move for Ao Tanaka.